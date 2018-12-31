Weekly mini music classes for kids set to start in Dalkeith

Families are invited to explore their musical side at Mini Music Makers classes in Dalkeith starting this month.

The musical sessions, run by NYCOS, are designed to open up the world of music to young children aged 0–4 and their parents. The emphasis is on fun: tickling games, bouncing songs, play songs and lullabies from the NYCOS song book bring the music to life.

These playful sessions provide some of that quality time between parent and child that can be so precious in today’s busy world.

Led by Mary Macleod, the new term for Dalkeith Mini Music Makers will take place on Monday mornings at Kirkbank Centre from January 24 - April 1.

The classes will cater for the following age groups: 3-5 years: 9.30-10.10am; 18 months – 3 years: 10.20-11am; 0-18 months: 11.10-11.50am

You can book online at nycos.org.uk/minis or by calling 0141 287 2943.