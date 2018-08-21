What’s on guide August 22-28

If you are looking for something to do in the next day seven days why not get along to some of these events in our weekly what’s on guide?

Until August 28

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Midlothian comedian Eric Davidson will be at theSpace@Jurys Inn (venue 260) with his show Words of a Blether.

Tim Barrow and Bruce Strachan from Roslin, will be staging A Game of Two Halves, the story of the Hearts players who volunteered for McCrae’s Battalion, at Tynecastle Park Stadium.

Please check with the Fringe website for show dates, times and ticket information.

Until October

Youth exhibition

The National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel exhibition will take you back in time to discover youth culture in Scotland. Interactive, hands on and fun – this is an exhibition like no other. It’s completely free to visit too. For more information visit the National Mining Museum Scotland website.

Wednesday, August 22

Residents’ meeting

Poltonhall Residents’ Group will be meeting at Lasswade Rugby Club, Hawthornden, Rosewell Road, Bonnyrigg, from 1.30-3pm. The meetings are held every two months and all Poltonhall residents are invited. Just come along, or phone Lesley on 0131 271 3611 for more information.

Woodburn meeting

A Woodburn resident-led estate walkabout will set off from Dalkeith Miners’ Club, Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, at 11am. Residents and council officers will inspect the area for housing-related problems including messy gardens and antisocial behaviour. If you wish to attend, please meet outside the club. The walkabout should last about 90 minutes. If you want to report issues in advance of the estate walkabout or require further information, contact Midlothian Council on 0131 271 3611 or text 07808 903454.

Thursday, August 23

Best foot forward

Take those first steps to a healthier lifestyle and meet new people with Ageing Well’s Loanhead Health Walk, every Thursday at 10am. The walks, which start at Loanhead Library, last for approximately one hour and are suitable for all abilities. Please ensure that you wear appropriate outdoor clothing and footwear. For further information contact Vivian Wallace, Ageing Well Co-ordinator, on 0131 561 6506.

Saturday, August 25-Monday, August 27

Step back in time

Soutra Aisle will be holding its annual summer open days from 2pm. For more than 30 years research has been carried out at the former medieval hospital to discover the usefulness of the plants for medicinal purposes. Soutra stands midway between Edinburgh and the abbeys in the Scottish Borders. It commands spectacular views of the Lothians and Fife. Soutra is south of Fala Village on the A68.

Saturday, August 25

Street fair

Penicuik Citizen of the Year David Bennett will open the town’s annual street fair at 10am. Stalls can be booked by calling 01968 676727.

Village fete

Middleton Village Fete takes place from 2-4pm. There will be various stalls, a fancy dress competition, bric-a-brac, a giant slide/bouncy castle and lots more. From 8-11pm, local classic rock band Infallible will be playing. Adults £5, children free.

Sunday, August 26

Charity event

The Pentland Roadhouse in Loanhead is holding a family fun day from 1pm to 5pm. The event is in aid of Make 2nds Count, a charity dedicated to making women and men living with secondary breast cancer. There will be live music, face painting, inflatables and games.

Tuesday, August 28

Storytelling session

Forward Mid welcomes storyteller Lea Taylor to Cafe Connect, Dalkeith Welfare Hall, St Andrews Street, Dalkeith, from 2.30pm-3.30pm. Come along and be entertained by Lea and her stories and songs. This is a free event. The cafe will open at 2pm. All welcome.