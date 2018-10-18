What’s on Midlothian

Your weekly round-up of what’s on in Midlothian this week features live music and floral art.

Until October 20

Appliance of science

The Midlothian Science Festival returns with talks, experiments and competitions. The programme is available online and across Midlothian at libraries, leisure centres, council buildings and other venues involved in the festival. Bookings are being taken for some of the activities.

Thursday, October 18

Floral art

Dalkeith Floral Art Club meets in Bonnyrigg Masonic Hall at 7.30pm. This month Pam Alexander from Morpeth, will give a demonstration entitled ‘Down the Garden Path’. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Saturday, October 20

Lest we forget

Cockpen & Carrington Church is holding a ‘Toast for the Soldiers’ morning from 10.30am in the church hall in Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg. Proceeds for Poppy Scotland. Please come along and join us in supporting this very worthy cause.

Live music

Black and Blue will be performing Blues, soul, and rock and roll numbers in Middleton Village Hall from 8pm Tickets, £5, at the door.