What’s on Midlothian August 29 - September 4

Here is your weekly guide to what’s on in Midlothian this coming week, with something to do for all tastes and ages.

Friday, August 31

Music festival

Tickets are on sale for the annual two-day Midstock Festival featuring 2 Unlimited, Ian Van Dahl and Ladies on Rotation at Dalkeith Country Park. Go to www.midstockfestival.com for tickets.

Oh what a night!

The All New Jersey Boys and Shoewaddywaddy will be on stage at Penicuik Miners’ Club. Tickets, £8, on sale now. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tenants’ Day

Midlothian Council is holding its popular annual Tenants’ Day event in Dalkeith Arts Centre from 1-3.30pm. The free event offers family fun and freebies, a summer buffet and information stalls on various topics including housing. There will be free prize games, a free pick ‘n’ mix, a free crèche, and a smoothie bike for healthy drinks. If you’re a Midlothian Council tenant, be sure to book your place now. Just phone 0131 271 3611 or email tenantparticpation@midlothian.gov.uk

Saturday, September 1

Family fun

The annual Roslin Family Fun Day takes place in the public park from noon to 4pm. The afternoon begins with the fancy dress parade from The Cross at noon.

Street fair

Loanhead Community Development Association’s annual street fair will be held at Fountain Green from 10am to 1pm.

Arts festival

Penicuik Community Arts Association hosts PENFEST 2018, which will run until September 9. Activities are based largely round their premises at 4 West Street, Penicuik, including the annual Penicuik Turner Prize exhibition, musical events, lectures and children’s activities. Full programme and tickets for events are available from the cafe at 4 West Street or on line at www.penicuikarts.org.

Music festival

Example will be headlining the Midstock Festival in Dalkeith Country Park. Also performing will be The Darkness, Ash and Noisettes. Go to www.midstockfestival.com for tickets.

Tribute night

A full night of entertainment, not to be missed, when the All New Jersey Boys appear at Penicuik Miners’ Club. Tickets on sale, £8.

Flowers

Pathhead and District Horticultural Society’s 66th annual flower show takes place in Pathhead Community Hall. Doors 2pm. Entry is free for members and 50p for non-members.

Folk trio

Curmudgeon play at Penicuik Arts Centre, at 7.30pm. The band are a talented, multi-instrumental trio who specialise in Scottish tunes and song. Tickets are £10 (£8 for PCAA members) and are available form the cafe at 4 West Street or on line at www.penicuikarts.org

Sunday, September 2

Summer fun

The annual summer fete will take place at St Matthew’s Church Hall, Rosewell, from 2pm to 5pm. There will be stalls, raffles, pony rides, face painting and much more. All welcome

Until October

Youth exhibition

The National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel exhibition will take you back in time to discover youth culture in Scotland. Interactive, hands on and fun – this is an exhibition like no other. It’s completely free to visit too. For more information visit the National Mining Museum Scotland website.