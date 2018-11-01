What’s On Midlothian November 1-7

Check out this week’s What’s On guide to see what events are on across Midlothian over the next week.

Friday, November 2

Fireworks display

Loanhead’s annual fireworks display will be held in the Memorial Park. Entry is from 6pm and the gates close at 6.45pm prompt. Admission is free but donations are welcome on the night. Food and hot drinks will be available from Loanhead Parish Church from 6pm.

Sunday, November 4

Bonfire fun

The community bonfire will take place at the Knowe Hill, King George V Park, Bonnyrigg, at 6pm.This is free family friendly fun. Sparklers will be given as thank you gifts in return for donations. Bring gloves and wrap up. There will be no fireworks but views of fireworks being set off in neighbouring towns and villages.

Tuesday, November 6

Messy Church

Mayfield and Easthouses Church “Earth Stars and Space”. Join us for a time of crafts and science, worship and a family meal together from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. For families of all shapes and sizes. Messy Church is free but we welcome donation to help pay for food and crafts, email erika@newbattleparish.org. Fb - MessyChurch Mayfield/Easthouses, website - www.newbattleparish.org

Wednesday, November 7

Community council

Mayfield & Easthouses Community Council meeting at the McSence Business Park at 7pm, all welcome.