What’s on Midlothian - November 14- 20

Here is your weekly guide to what’s on across Midlothian in the next week.

Wednesday, November 14

Family history

Lothians Family History Society meets in the Lasswade Centre Library at 7pm. Simon Fairnie will give a presentation entitled ‘Herring and its Fishery’. All welcome.

Green group

Gorebridge and District Environmental Group’s AGM, 7pm, at Gorebridge Beacon, Hunterfield Road.

Thursday, November 15

Festive fun

Lasswade High School Parent Council is hosting a Christmas fair in school from 6pm to 8.30pm. There will be entertainment, a tombola, refreshments and Santa’s workshop. Admission - adults £3, children £1, under fives free.

Floral fun

Dalkeith Floral Art Club meets in Bonnyrigg Masonic Hall at 7.30pm. This month Julie Louden from Earlston, will give a demonstration, entitled, ‘A Christmas Theme’. All visitors welcome.

Friday, November 16

On song

The Resurrection Choir of St Petersburg will be in concert at St Mary’s in the Park Episcopal Church, Dalkeith, at 7.30pm. They will be performing a programme of folk and religious music. Tickets, £11, will be on sale at the door or from www.stmarysdalkeith.org.uk

Saturday, November 17

Festive fun

The Who Group’s Christmas fair takes place in Gorebridge Parish Church Hall from 1pm to 4pm. Proceeds towards Women’s Aid and Teenage Cancer.

In tribute

The Whitney Houston Experience will be performing in Penicuik Miners’ Club from 7pm. Tickets are on sale.

Get crafty

Penicuik Craft and Arts Association’s Christmas craft fayre will be held in Penicuik Town Hall from 10am to 4pm. There will be jewellery, silk scarves, pottery, knitwear, Christmas decorations and much more.

Sunday, November 18

Got a dirty car?

Lasswade Thistle Rose FC (2005’s) are hosting a fundraising car wash at Middlemills Park, Lasswade (Lasswade Pavilion) from 1pm until 4pm. With the support of KA Valets, the boys are raising cash for a defibrillator and team equipment.

Monday, November 19

Historical society

Penicuik Historical Society will meet in Penicuik Town Hall at 7.30pm. Guest speaker Catherine Walker, curator, War Poets Collection, will give a talk on ‘The History of Craiglockhart Campus Building through items and images in the War Poets Collection’. All welcome.

Book event

All the Hidden Truths: In conversation with Claire Askew @ Newbattle Abbey College. The award winning poet and novelist discusses her debut crime novel ‘All the Hidden Truths’. Free event, 9.30-11am.