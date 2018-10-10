What’s On Midlothian, October 10-16

Here is your weekly round-up of what’s on in Midlothian.

Until October 20

Appliance of science

The Midlothian Science Festival returns with talks, experiments and competitions. The programme is available online and across Midlothian at libraries, leisure centres, council buildings and other venues involved in the festival. Bookings are being taken for some of the activities. Go to https://midlothiansciencefestival.com/ for more details.

Wednesday, October 10

Dalkeith procession

Midlothian Sure Start and Health in Mind have planned a procession through the streets of Dalkeith to raise awareness of mental health. This procession will start at the Dalkeith Arts Centre at 1.30pm and proceed to St John’s and King’s Park Church where a number of local organisations will host a ‘stand’ and tea will be served. The procession will be supported by a number of local dignitaries including the Provost and local MSP. Young children may be interested to know that they can walk with a local fire appliance.

Family history

Lothians Family History Society will be meeting in the Lasswade Centre Library at 7pm. Eric Melvin will give a presentation entitled ‘A Walk Down the Royal Mile’. All welcome.

Thursday, October 11

Probus club

Penicuik and District Probus Club meets in St James the Less Church hall, Broomhill Road, Penicuik, at 2pm. This week’s talk will be on ‘The Porteous Riot , and the ’45’.

Friday, October 12

Tribute night

Tickets will be going on sale shortly for The Whitney Houston Experience, which is being held at Loanhead Miners’ Welfare Club. Starring Nya King, tickets will cost £10.

Autumn concert

Penicuik Silver Band and the members of Penicuik Youth Band will be playing an autumn concert at Penicuik Town Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought at the door at £7 for adults and £5 concessions. The concert is to raise funds for the bands, both of which are charities. Teas and coffees will be served and there will be a raffle with donated prizes.

Saturday, October 13

Cuppa for a cure

There will be a coffee morning in St. Mungo’s Church Hall, Penicuik, from 10am to noon in aid of the Leprosy Mission. There will be a home baking stall and a craft stall with goods which have been made at home and abroad. Tickets are priced £2 and can be purchased at the door.

And they’re off

Newtongrange Star FC is hosting a race night as part of the Scott Swaney testimonial season. It will be held in the Star’s Social Club from 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £5, are on sale from Scott Swaney 07759 087 549, Ricky Quinn 07736 955 039, or a member of the Star committee.

Sunday, October 14

At the cinema

Penicuik Cinema will be screening ‘Mr Magorium’s Wonder Emporium’ (U, 2007) in Penicuik Town Hall. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. The film stars Natalie Portman, Dustin Hoffman & Jason Bateman.