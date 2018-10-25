What’s on Midlothian October 25- 31

Here is your weekly guide to what is going on across Midlothian over the next seven days.

Friday, October 26

Spooky tour at the museum

As darkness falls National Mining Museum Scotland will host a nocturnal tour around the infamously haunted precincts of Europe’s oldest surviving pit, the Lady Victoria. The adult tour, beginning at 7pm, will last approximately 1hr 30 minutes. Tickets are £12.50 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://nationalminingmuseum.cloudvenue.co.uk/home

Saturday, October 27

Hallowe’en fun

The Fishers Tryst, Milton Bridge, is holding a Family Spookydook from 2pm to 4pm.

Live music

The Kuil will be at The Blackbull, Dalkeith, from 9pm to 11.45pm. Lots of new songs to play for you. Come early if you want a seat.

Let’s celebrate

Penicuik Soul Club will mark its fifth anniversary with a night of classic Motown and Northern Soul in Penicuik Miners’ Club. Tickets are on sale, £10.

Spooktacular

The Roadhouse, Penicuik, is holding a Hallowe’en party from 8.30pm. Entry is free. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress.

From October 27

On display

Dalkeith Arts’ autumn exhibition at Riccio Gallery on South Street will run from October 27 until November 10.

Monday, October 29

World War One

Penicuik Historical Society will meet in Penicuik Town Hall at 7.30pm. Guest speaker John Duncan will give a talk on ‘The 8th Royal Scots and their Experiences in the Great War’. All welcome.

Tuesday October 30

Community Council AGM

Newtongrange Community Council will hold its AGM and Election of Community Councillors, in the Newbattle Community Learning Centre at 7pm. All residents of Newtongrange are welcome to attend, to vote on candidates and support their Community Council.​