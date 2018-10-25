What’s on Midlothian October 25- 31

Here is your weekly guide to what is going on across Midlothian over the next seven days.
Friday, October 26
Spooky tour at the museum
As darkness falls National Mining Museum Scotland will host a nocturnal tour around the infamously haunted precincts of Europe’s oldest surviving pit, the Lady Victoria. The adult tour, beginning at 7pm, will last approximately 1hr 30 minutes. Tickets are £12.50 per person.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://nationalminingmuseum.cloudvenue.co.uk/home
Saturday, October 27
Hallowe’en fun
The Fishers Tryst, Milton Bridge, is holding a Family Spookydook from 2pm to 4pm.
Live music
The Kuil will be at The Blackbull, Dalkeith, from 9pm to 11.45pm. Lots of new songs to play for you. Come early if you want a seat.
Let’s celebrate
Penicuik Soul Club will mark its fifth anniversary with a night of classic Motown and Northern Soul in Penicuik Miners’ Club. Tickets are on sale, £10.
Spooktacular
The Roadhouse, Penicuik, is holding a Hallowe’en party from 8.30pm. Entry is free. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress.
From October 27
On display
Dalkeith Arts’ autumn exhibition at Riccio Gallery on South Street will run from October 27 until November 10.
Monday, October 29
World War One
Penicuik Historical Society will meet in Penicuik Town Hall at 7.30pm. Guest speaker John Duncan will give a talk on ‘The 8th Royal Scots and their Experiences in the Great War’. All welcome.
Tuesday October 30
Community Council AGM
Newtongrange Community Council will hold its AGM and Election of Community Councillors, in the Newbattle Community Learning Centre at 7pm. All residents of Newtongrange are welcome to attend, to vote on candidates and support their Community Council.