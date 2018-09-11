What’s on Midlothian September 12-19

The youth exhibiton takes place at The National Mining Museum at Newtongrange.
In your weekly guide to what’s on in Midlothian, this week we look at the period from September 12-19.

Until October

Youth exhibition

The National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel exhibition will take you back in time to discover youth culture in Scotland. Interactive, hands on and fun – this is an exhibition like no other. It’s completely free to visit too. For more information visit the National Mining Museum Scotland website.

Saturday, September 15

Film

Moorflix Showing: The Greatest Showman, at Temple Village Hall. 7.30pm for 8pm start. Tickets: Adults £6, Children £3, Family £15.

Pure voices

Eternity Singers presents PURE VOICES, an A Cappella concert, at Crichton Church, near Pathhead, EH37 5XA, from 5pm. There will be works by Tallis, Bruckner, and Mendelssohn. Tickets at the door £10 / £8 Concessions. Children free. Further information at www.crichtonchurch.com

Monday, September 17

Walk on

Greening Gorebridge hosts an Easy Walk for All around Gorebridge. Meet at the Pop-up Beacon, 55 Main Street, Gorebridge, for 10.30am. If it’s you first time to the group please come along five minutes early to fill in some forms. This walking group welcomes: parents/carers with babies in buggies/slings, solo adults, or bring a friend and share some quality time together.