What’s on Midlothian September 12-19

In your weekly guide to what’s on in Midlothian, this week we look at the period from September 12-19.

Until October

Youth exhibition

The National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel exhibition will take you back in time to discover youth culture in Scotland. Interactive, hands on and fun – this is an exhibition like no other. It’s completely free to visit too. For more information visit the National Mining Museum Scotland website.

Saturday, September 15

Film

Moorflix Showing: The Greatest Showman, at Temple Village Hall. 7.30pm for 8pm start. Tickets: Adults £6, Children £3, Family £15.

Pure voices

Eternity Singers presents PURE VOICES, an A Cappella concert, at Crichton Church, near Pathhead, EH37 5XA, from 5pm. There will be works by Tallis, Bruckner, and Mendelssohn. Tickets at the door £10 / £8 Concessions. Children free. Further information at www.crichtonchurch.com

Monday, September 17

Walk on

Greening Gorebridge hosts an Easy Walk for All around Gorebridge. Meet at the Pop-up Beacon, 55 Main Street, Gorebridge, for 10.30am. If it’s you first time to the group please come along five minutes early to fill in some forms. This walking group welcomes: parents/carers with babies in buggies/slings, solo adults, or bring a friend and share some quality time together.