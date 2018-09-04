What’s on Midlothian September 5-12

You weekly look at what’s going on across Midlothian over the next week.

Until October

Youth exhibition

The National Mining Museum Scotland’s Youth Panel exhibition will take you back in time to discover youth culture in Scotland. Interactive, hands on and fun – this is an exhibition like no other. It’s completely free to visit too. For more information visit the National Mining Museum Scotland website.

Wednesday, September 5

Community council

Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council monthly meeting, at the McSence Business Park at 7pm, all welcome.

Art lecture

There is an illustrated lecture by Catharine Davison at Penicuik Arts Centre, at 7.30pm. Catharine is an Edinburgh based artist and teacher. She enjoys working on location following a long tradition of plein-air painting. She will tell us of her motivation and the Edinburgh scenes that inspire her.

Tickets £5 from the cafe at 4 West Street or on line at www.penicuikarts.org

Saturday, September 8

Fun and games

Fingers on buzzers at a family fun night at Roslin Masonic Hall from 6.30pm. There will be a quiz, bingo, Play your Cards Right, prizes and a raffle. All welcome. Adults £2, family ticket £5. Contact Alan Henderson on 07776 204 847.

Church bargains

A car boot sale will take place at St Mary’s Dalkeith, in Dalkeith Country Park,, as well as the church being open for Doors Open day. You are invited to come along and pick up a bargain or two. The event takes place 10am -2pm.

Car boot sale

Hopefield Connections is hosting a car boot sale in the car park opposite Burnbrae Primary School, Bonnyrigg, from 10am to noon

Church doors open

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dalkeith will be open for visitors this Saturday from 10am until 3pm, as part of Midlothian’s Doors Open Day. Visitors can find out how to get started tracing their own family history, with free access to the Church’s large database, and experts on hand to help. There will be craft activities available for children, and the opportunity to look around the church building.

Campus doors open

To celebrate its recent opening people are invited to a free event at Newbattle Community Campus this weekend as part of Doors Open Day. From 10am until 3pm you can enjoy a guided tour of the new facilities in Midlothian’s Digital Centre of Excellence or enjoy a talk by writer/ poet/comedian Eric Davidson. You could also try out new sports like badminton, have a slice of Cosmo’s pizza, free swimming for the kids, a teddy bears’ picnic and a Bookbugs session