Woman hit by vehicle

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle just outside Dalkeith.

Police officers were called to Old Dalkeith Road, near King’s Gate, at 7.05am this morning following a report of a collision between a vehicle and a female pedestrian.

The road remains closed in both directions at Sheriffhall roundabout and the roundabout at Lugton Brae.

The woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of 12th December.