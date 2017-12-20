Work to start on town centre homes

Work will begin in the New Year on a £2.5 million housing project that will transform a brownfield site in the centre of Mayfield, derelict for more than two years.

The deal, which will see the redevelopment of the former Mayfield Inn, has been struck by Melville Housing Association and includes plans to deliver work for local contractors as well as training opportunities in the surrounding area.

The 20 affordable homes on the Bogwood Road site will also help meet the high demand for social rented properties in Midlothian, where there are currently more than 4000 individuals and families on the housing waiting list.