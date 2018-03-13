Youngsters have their say on mental health services

Joined by Children and Young People Commissioner for Scotland, Bruce Adamson, 24 young people from Midlothian gave their views on how youth mental health services should be shaped.

Organised by the Midlothian Youth Platform with support from Midlothian Council’s Lifelong Learning & Employability team, the workshop at Dalkeith Arts Centre last month was also attended by representatives from NHS Lothian, Scottish Youth Parliament and Young Scot. The event builds on a recent survey by the Midlothian Youth Platform on mental health with concerns raised being discussed.

Mr Adamson said: “Events like this are really important and exactly what I want to be doing in my role.

“Hearing children and young people’s views on what needs to be done to improve mental health services for children and young people is the only way that we can make things better.”

Joan Tranent, head of children’s services at Midlothian Council, who also attended the event, added: “Going forward we need to build on what works and ensure that we are listening to and working with young people to plan mental health services, so that support is offered at an earlier stage.

“Children and young people’s mental health is a key priority for the coming year for both the Getting It Right For Every Midlothian’s Children’s Board and the Midlothian Community Planning Partnership, where we hope to make a difference in promoting positive mental health in children and young people’s lives.”