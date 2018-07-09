Youngsters’ mining exhibition at Newtongrange

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week opened the first ever youth-led exhibition at National Mining Museum Scotland (NMMS).

The exhibition, entitled Coal Generation: Queens, Teens and Life Outside the Mines explores youth culture within the mining communities through the decades.

Coal Generation was created by the museum’s Youth Panel as part of a year-long programme of events supported by the Year of Young People 2018 event fund. The Youth Panel were involved in all aspects of the exhibition, choosing the theme, looking through the archives, selecting photographs from the museum’s archive, researching, writing and designing.

The timeline starts in 1947 with the nationalisation of the coal mining industry and travels through the 1950s, 60s, and 70s ending with the 1984-85 miners’ strike. Members of the Youth Panel walked the First Minister through each decade of the exhibition.

Nicola Sturgeon said “It was a great pleasure to open the first ever youth-led exhibition to be hosted at National Mining Museum Scotland and meet some of the members of the museum’s Youth Panel.

“Their work and commitment to putting together this exhibition has been incredible and the final result really showcases our young people’s creative talent. I am confident the exhibition will help attract visitors from all backgrounds and engage with coal communities around the country.

“With its incredible display of first-hand material and rarely before seen photographs, the exhibition provides a very interesting insight on youth culture within the mining communities. As we mark 2018 Year of Young People, this exhibition will help further celebrate our young people’s achievements, while valuing their contribution to Scotland’s communities.”

Rebecca Weatherhead, NMMS Youth Panel member, said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for us to work with different generations to put on a creative exhibition which showcases our talents. We hope to attract visitors from coal communities across Scotland as well as our local community.”

The exhibition will run from now through to mid-October in the Special Exhibition Gallery at National Mining Museum Scotland. It is open from 10am-5pm, seven days a week. Entry to the exhibition is free of charge.