Youngsters to help shape mental health services in Midlothian

Young people in Midlothian will be able to help shape the future of local mental health services, thanks to a Big Lottery grant of £836,000.

Over the next five years, the multi-agency partnership led by Midlothian council, aims to overhaul child and youth mental health services so children and young people get help much earlier. This will include involving young people in the research and mapping of mental health and wellbeing support in the local area.

Mary Smith, Midlothian Council’s director of education, communities and economy, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in securing funding for children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing from the Big Lottery Fund. Midlothian’s young people have been campaigning for this so it’s great that local partners and the Big Lottery Fund have listened.

“The funding will allow us and our partners, NHS Lothian, Midlothian Youth Platform and third sector colleagues to map, review and test new and existing systems available to children, young people and their families. Ensuring we are well placed to strengthen children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing now and in the future.”