Youth charged following fire at former Mayshade building

A youth has been charged following a suspicious fire in at the former Mayshade Garden Centre at Hadengreen Road on Bonnyrigg Road early yesterday morning.

Emergency services responded to a business premises in Mayshade Park at around 4.20am following reports that the building was alight.

It was later established that up to £50,000 worth of damage had been caused.

As a result of police inquiries a 16-year-old male was arrested and is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 31.