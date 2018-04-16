Youth disco aims to heal community

A youth disco was staged in Mayfield with the aim of building better relationships across the local community with youth groups and police.

Organised by Mayfield & Easthouses Y2K Project, and supported by police and the local Scotmid store, the youth disco generated £434, which will go towards an upcoming summer programme for young people in the area.

Y2K’s project manager Carol Flack thanked Scotmid for helping to make the event at Mayfield and Easthouses Parish Church a reality and believes it is a positive step in the right direction. She said: “The youth disco was a great night, marking a renewed energy and enthusiasm for grass-roots partnership work to address antisocial and offending behaviour in our local community.

“Scotmid have been amazing. Their security team have a great relationship with us at Y2K and the idea for this event has evolved from our meetings with them and community police over the past six months.

“As a result, Scotmid has supported Y2K with a small community grant towards funding a new entry door for the project and their generous support for the youth disco included providing the disco, refreshments and raffle prizes.

“Store staff were present to assist at the event and when the young people moved across at the end of the disco to finish off the night at Y2K, everyone was in great form. The raffle was supported by the local community and the young people filmed the prize draw back at the project.”

Carol added: “Feelings of boredom, peer pressure and a lack of things to do are all cited by our young people as reasons why they get involved in antisocial and risky behaviour. Being able to offer opportunities to try new things and just have a bit of fun in their local community, using energy in more positive ways can make all the difference.

“Pulling together with the involvement of the young people we can really make a lasting difference.”

Kirsty Connell, Scotmid’s east membership officer, said: “Scotmid were delighted to support the event and it was great to see so many local young people having a good time in a safe and fun environment. As a responsible retailer we pride ourselves on being at the heart of the Mayfield community, and events like this will hopefully continue to make a difference and build a better understanding.”