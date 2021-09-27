First News: Magic Megan Makes History

Megan Swann has become the first female president of the Magic Circle

MAGIC MEGAN MAKES HISTORY

MEGAN Swann has become the first female president of The Magic Circle.

The 28-year-old magician is also the youngest leader of the famous club.

The Magic Circle is a special organisation for magicians. It was founded back in 1905 and has just one big rule – you can’t reveal the secret to your tricks!

Megan’s magic focuses on the environment. She likes to use her tricks to show people how they can help to tackle issues such as climate change, ocean pollution and waste.

Women have only been allowed into The Magic Circle in the last 30 years, which makes Megan’s new role even more important. She told First News: “I am delighted and feel really honoured to be the first woman president. I hope it will encourage other women and young girls, as well as boys, to take up magic.”

YOUR NEWS

AMAZING ART DRAGON

by Liberty

I ENTERED an art competition run by the Wales Millennium Centre (WMC) in Cardiff during lockdown.

The WMC chose my illustration and then commissioned two artists to create an installation of it. I had lots of Zoom meetings and I directed the artists during the process.

I was invited to the WMC in Cardiff to paint my installation over two days.

Also, the BBC’s The Travel Show wanted to do a feature on my dragon and they interviewed me as they were doing a programme about Cardiff.

The exhibition was on all over the summer. My huge dragon was suspended from the ceiling of the WMC theatre. The technical team even created smoke that came from its mouth, and sound effects!

The Wales Millennium Centre also used my illustration as a shop stamp and for merchandise.

DIARY DATES

London Marathon

October 3

London Marathon takes place on October 3, 2021. (photo: Alex Cavendish/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Thousands of runners will take to the streets for this year’s race across the capital. The event sees competitors pass sights such as Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. There’s a virtual marathon, too!

World Teachers’ Day

October 5

Now’s your chance to celebrate teachers everywhere! Maybe you have an amazing sports teacher, or a supportive music teacher? Say thanks for all their help today.

Black History Month

A month-long celebration of black heritage and culture. This year’s theme is “Proud to Be” and people are encouraged to share what they’re proud of. A host of events will take place across the country.

NEWS FACTS!

20 years since the making of Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone (photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Did you know this November marks two decades since the release of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone? That’s right, it’s been 20 years since Harry, Ron and Hermione first boarded the Hogwarts Express!

A first edition copy of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley has sold for a record breaking $1.17m (£856,000)!

140 rare sand lizards have released back into the wild in Dorset (photo: Forestry England)

A whopping 140 rare sand lizards (left)have been released back into the wild in Dorset, thanks to a project organised by Amphibian and Reptile Conservation.

