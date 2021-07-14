Lando Norris 'doing well' after he was mugged at Euro 2020 final at Wembley - as attentions turn to British GP

F1 driver Lando Norris has issued a public statement for the first time since he was mugged outside Wembley Stadium after the Euro 2020 final.

Norris was a guest in a corporate box for the Euros finale which saw England beaten on penalties in their first final for 55 years by Italy on Sunday 11 July.

He posted a picture on his official Instagram account inside the ground after the conclusion of the penalty shootout with the caption "Kinda sad, but [heart] you @england".

The 21-year-old British Formula 1 driver is said to be friends with a number of England players.

What happened to Lando Norris at the Euro 2020 final?

After the final, Norris was returning to his McLaren car, which was parked in an official Wembley car park, when he was attacked by two men and mugged of his watch.

There were witnesses to the incident, which McLaren confirmed in a statement was now a "police matter", and no other items stolen.

The McLaren statement said Norris was "unharmed but understandably shaken" by the episode.

Officers policing the Euro 2020 final made 49 arrests in London after Wembley security cordons were breached prior to kick off and fans clashed with each other and officials.

Metropolitan Police revealed that 19 officers were injured “while they confronted volatile crowds”.

How much is Lando Norris's watch worth?

Lando Norris's watch, which was stolen by his attackers, was a specially Richard Mille designed McLaren team timepiece worth in the region of £40,000.

What has Lando Norris said after he was mugged?

Lando Norris took to social media platform Instagram to post a message to all the well-wishers, as he looked to turn his attentions to the British GP at Silverstone this weekend.

He said: "Thanks for all the messages everyone. Thought I'd let you know that I'm doing well and trying to make sure I'm ready and in the right zone for this weekend to perform at my best.

"Love you all and can't wait to see so many of you back at the track this weekend x."

What have McLaren said after Lando Norris was robbed?

His Formula One team McLaren have released a statement in which it called on fans to wish Lando Norris well for the British Grand Prix on Sunday 18 July 2021.

The McLaren statement read: "McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."