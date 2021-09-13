Millions to opt for ‘XL holidays’ – taking the kids and grandparents along as well

Extra-large holidays are set to boom as Brits invite a host of friends and family away with them, research has revealed.

Almost three quarters (72 per cent) of UK adults claimed the events of the past 18 months has made them re-evaluate what is really important.

And 63 per cent said missing out on seeing family members in 2020 or 2021 has left them keen to make up for lost time in the future.

As a result of the extended time apart, the UK could embark on an era of multi-generational holidays, with 51 per cent likely to go away next year with extended family members such as siblings, cousins and grandparents.

Extra large holidays

The most popular reason to have an XL holiday is to catch up with family members, followed by a special celebration and the chance to see relatives you don't often spend time with.

Of those who had family abroad, almost all (96 per cent) said it had been more than two years since they’d seen loved ones living away, with 43 per cent confirming their group holiday would involve visits to family overseas.

It also emerged 65 per cent of the parents polled believe their children have missed seeing extended family during 2020 and 2021.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, part of a global piece of research, was carried out by Hilton, which allows guests to confirm interconnecting rooms at the time of booking.

Steve Cassidy, Hilton’s managing director, UK & Ireland, said: “Many of us have missed out on the opportunity to travel as well as spend quality time with loved ones, so for most it makes perfect sense to combine the two and create some fantastic memories on holiday.

“Whether it’s building sandcastles with the grandchildren, cousins playing at a theme park, or parents relaxing together, there is no shortage of options with a multi-generational getaway.”

The study also found 89 per cent of the respondents in the UAE were likely to take a multi-generational holiday next year, followed by those in Saudi Arabia (86 per cent), Turkey (63 per cent) and Russia (60 per cent).

Spending quality time

A quarter of UK adults polled think holidays provide an opportunity for grandparents to spend quality time with their grandchildren, while a fifth (22 per cent) feel it allows kids to play together while adults relax.

And the UK is the most likely destination for an XL holiday (41 per cent), followed by Spain (31 per cent), France (23 per cent) and Italy (21 per cent).

But almost a fifth (18 per cent) of families fancy a trip across the Atlantic for an XL getaway in Florida.

It also emerged four in 10 (42 per cent) adults think holidays with lots of kids are more fun than ones with just adults.

And 52 per cent said that if they are holidaying with family members like young children, they are more likely to do things they wouldn't do otherwise such as visit a theme park.

Managed to go away

The survey, carried out via OnePoll, revealed 39 per cent had managed to book a holiday and go away since 2020.

But 32 per cent had booked a trip and had to change their travel itineraries while 26 per cent said they didn't plan an escape because of the pandemic.