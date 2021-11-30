Top Ten UK Christmas Markets

Top ten: UK’s best Christmas markets

With less than 50 days until Christmas Day, festive Brits planning a merry road trip this season have been urged to visit the best Christmas markets from up and down the country.

With millions looking for a short getaway before the end of the year the car leasing experts at LeaseElectricCar.co.uk have suggested the best markets to get families into the Christmas spirit.

The top ten Christmas markets have been listed (photo: Lease Electric Car)

From a mulled Iron Brew in Scotland’s capital to a footlong Frankfurter in the West Midlands there are plenty of destinations guaranteed to bring a smile this November and December.

As the evenings begin to get darker and the cold weather slowly creeps in that means the countdown to the opening of Christmas markets is on.

A spokesperson for LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “After last year everyone deserves some festive cheer, and what better way to get in the mood than to travel to some of the best markets in the UK.

“There is something for everyone at each of these destinations, whether it’s an exciting day out with the family, a night out with work, or even just a social media selfie.

“We’re encouraging everyone to go out and get involved with Christmas this year as many people missed out on spending time with loved ones last year due to lockdown amid the pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and help them get back to their feet too.”

Here are LeaseElectricCar.co.uk ’s favourite 10 Christmas markets to visit on a UK road trip.

Edinburgh

Recently hailed as the most popular Christmas market in the UK, Edinburgh’s market is host to over 60 stalls, a ferris wheel, ice rink, and double carousel. The market has been split across East and West Prince Street Gardens this year to make it a safe place for visitors following the ongoing effects of COVID-19. Running from 20 November - 4 January 2022

Birmingham

The largest authentic German market outside of Germany and Austria prepares to grace the streets of Birmingham for another year. The world famous market boasts an extensive range of authentic Bavarian cuisine as well as beautiful hand-crafted gifts, perfect for stocking fillers and early Christmas gifts. Running from 4 November to 23 December.

Nottingham

With a 32m high observation wheel at its heart, Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland returns this year with over 40 Bavarian-style stalls, an Apres ski bar and children's fairground rides. Running from 15 November to 31 December.

Manchester

Hosted in the heart of Albert Square, Manchester’s festive favourite food stalls return for another year. With Spanish, Mexican, Dutch and Greek delicacies on offer as well as the British classics, there is no shortage of options. Running from 12 November to 22 December. London

London’s extremely popular Winter Wonderland is back for another year and bigger than ever. With everything from ice sculpting classes to roller coasters, the capital’s biggest festive event has everything you could dream of for the perfect Christmas day out. Running 19 November to 3 January.

Chester

Located opposite the charming Chester Cathedral, the magical Chester Christmas Market provides an intimate Christmas experience bringing the best local businesses together for a month of holiday joy. Running from 18 November to 22 December.

York

The St Nicholas Fair will fill the Yorkshire air with roasted chestnuts and mulled wine again this year. Amongst the alpine chalets will be a range of Christmas gifts as well as seasonal food and drinks. And it wouldn’t be a Christmas market without a vintage carousel. Running from 18 November to 23 December.

Newcastle

With a local-trader focus to this year's market, Newcastle’s Christmas market seeks to bring an emphasis on helping local businesses showcase their finest produce. Visitors can soak up the atmosphere with a sip of locally brewed beer or join in with a Christmas carol with the angelic voices of the city choir. Running from 29 November to 26 December. Belfast

Back at the Belfast City Hall after a year out and filled with sweet treats, unique arts and crafts, as well as the all important Santa’s Grotto. Proof of COVID status is needed for this market on the weekends, which is something to bear in mind. Running from 20 November to 23 December.

Winchester