Supermarkets fireworks and bonfire party food for 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sainsbury’s have said they will continue to ban the sale of fireworks, two years after the ban was first introduced in 2019.

However, customers will still be able to buy other seasonal products such as food and drink for Bonfire Night events.

Asda have announced their fireworks selection will be available to buy in selected stores from now until November 10, subject to availability.

They have also issued 14 safety tips, which they have called the Firework Code, urging people to use them responsibly.

The code included advice such as ‘avoid setting fireworks off late at night, particularly if it is a school night’ along with ‘ensure your pets are safe’ and ‘be considerate and let your neighbours know you will be having a display’.

Tesco have also confirmed they will sell fireworks this year, but they are also available to buy in store only. Their selection includes low noise fireworks to help make pets, which are often frightened by the loud bangs created by traditional fireworks, feel more comfortable.

A list of the fireworks Tesco have available can be viewed on their website now.

Aldi will also continue to sell fireworks throughout the season. They are only available to buy in-store, but they do have a list of the fireworks available on their website so you can make your choices before heading out to your local shop to buy. Their range includes low noise fireworks.

If you are having your own Bonfire Night party at home you’re going to want some delicious food to serve your guests.

Below is our pick or some of the best savoury and sweet treats which are sure to delight your guests.

If all this has made you hungry, check out our highlights from the Sainsbury’s Christmas food menu and the Marks and Spencer food menu now - and get your order in so you can be prepared well ahead of the festive season.

ASDA Extra Special Mozzarella & Tomato Sourdough Pizza ASDA Extra Special Mozzarella & Tomato Sourdough Pizza £4.00 Crowd pleaser 4/5 Simple flavours, but done extremely well. A classic margarita pizza prepared on a hand-stretched, woodfired base for a subtle smoky finish and made with sunblush baby plum tomatoes and mozzarella. Suitable for vegetarians - and basically everyone, because who doesn’t love pizza? No need to worry about whether or not people will like the flavours with this one. Buy now

ASDA Butcher's Selection British Pork Jumbo Sausages ASDA Butcher's Selection British Pork Jumbo Sausages £4.25 Value for money 4/5 It’s not a bonfire party without a hotdog or a sausage in a bun. These are British pork sausages expertly blended with spices. And, there’s 14 in a pack for £4.25, they’re great value for money and perfect if you are entertaining a larger group of people. Don’t forget the ketchup and mayonaise to squirt generously on top. Buy now

Mr Kipling Treacle Tart Mr Kipling Treacle Tart £2.00 Seasonal flavours One of the main flavours associated with Bonfire Night is treacle - at least when it comes to the sweet stuff. This gorgeous tart features a light pastry oozing with golden syrup and decorated with a glazed pastry lattice. Suitable for vegetarians - everyone’s sure to want a slice. Buy now

Sainsbury’s Triple Layer Chocolate Cake Sainsbury’s Triple Layer Chocolate Cake £12.00 Chocaholics This is an extremely decadent chocolate cake, layered with chocolate ganache frosting and decorated with chocolate decorations. It’s a very generous size so there will be plenty to go around, and it’s sweet without being sickly so a slice of this will be the perfect way to finish a bonfire night meal. It will also make an impressive looking centrepiece for your table. Buy now

ASDA White Rolls ASDA White Rolls £1.35 A simple staple 5/5 You just can’t have a Bonfire Night party and not have bread on the table - whether people want to have a sausage sandich, a cheese sandwich or a burger, a bread roll is essential. These are a 12 pack of freshly backed white rolls - sure to go down well with everyone. Buy now

ASDA Garlic Butter Mini Jacket Potatoes ASDA Garlic Butter Mini Jacket Potatoes £1.25 Delicious accompaniments 4/5 The accompaniments to the main parts of the Bonfire Night meal are just as important. Treat your friends and family - and yourself - to these garlic jacket potatoes. When cooked, the skins will be crispy, the potato will be fluffy and the garlic butter will just taste delicious. This is a pack of six. Buy now

Sainsbury's Beef Burgers, Taste the Difference Sainsbury's Beef Burgers, Taste the Difference £4.50 Extra tasty meat 4.5/5 Made with prime cuts of British beef, these are chuck and flank beef burgers with with salt and pepper. Top with melted cheese for the perfect burger you’ll really savour. Buy now

2 Garden Gourmet Sensational Plant-Based Vegan Burger 2 Garden Gourmet Sensational Plant-Based Vegan Burger £3.00 New product 4.5/5 The Garden Gourmet brand is new to Sainsbury’s, and it features a range of delicious plant-based products. These are two incredibly juicy burgers that deliver a great burger experience with no compromise on taste and texture. These might be vegan, but everyone will want to try one. Buy now