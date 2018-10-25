Arniston Rangers served SFA notice of complaint after pitch melee

Arniston Rangers and defender Dean Boyne have been issued with a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA following an ill-tempered clash with Hawick Royal Albert last month.

Three players - two from Hawick RA and Boyne - were sent off by referee Darren Cormack following a pitch melee that broke out following an incident in the East of Scotland Conference A game at Albert Park on September 29.

Hawick have also been served a notice of complaint by the compliance officer Clare Whyte.

Charges alleging a breach of rules relating to excessive misconduct have been levelled at the three players dismissed during the game – Modou Touray and Dembia Thiam of Hawick Royal Albert, along with Arniston's Boyne.

Both teams have also been accused of breaching a disciplinary rule linked to three or more players and/or members of team staff from one team being involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or team staff of the other team during and/or directly after a match.

The parties involved have until this Tuesday, October 30, to respond, with a principal hearing scheduled for November 22.

Ten-man Arniston lost the game 1-0 after a Lewis Knox scored a penalty.