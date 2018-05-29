Bonnyrigg Rose 4-1 Linlithgow Rose

Superleague champions Bonnyrigg Rose showed no signs of a hangover from the weekend’s title celebrations as they booked their place in the Fife and Lothians Cup final against Newtongrange Star after a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose on Monday night.

Bonnyrigg were given a guard of honour by visitors Linlithgow after they secured their second league title in three seasons in a 2-2 draw away to Hill of Beath last Saturday to end their time in the Juniors ahead of next season’s move to the East of Scotland League.

In the 19th minute, the home side edged in front when a deflected cross from the left caught the Rose defence and keeper Hill flat footed and Lough nipped in to head home.

Just two minutes later, Bonnyrigg doubled their lead when Sloan was short with a header back towards Hill and the keeper was forced to race out of his box to clear but the ball only went as far as Horne some 40 yards out and he lobbed the ball into an empty net.

Just minutes into the second half, Linlithgow were thrown a lifeline when Moyes deliberately hauled down Roddy MacLennan in the box.

The Bonnyrigg card was shown a yellow card, Coyne stepped up and sent keeper Young the wrong way to convert the spotkick and reduce the deficit.

In the 58th minute, Whelan was shown a yellow card for a foul on Currie, and Shields followed into the referee’s book for a foul on McGachie.

From the free kick Bonnyrigg restored their two-goal advantage when McGachie headed the ball down and Currie shot high past Hill from the edge of the box.

As emotions heightened, Batchelor and Martyniuk were booked for their involvement in a tussle near the dugout and the Bonnyrigg coach was sent to the stand.

In the final minutes, Thom was fortunate to pick up only a yellow card for leading with an elbow before Bonnyrigg delivered their final blow when Brett finished off a fine move with a powerful shot from 15 yards.