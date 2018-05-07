Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 Broughty Athletic

Another stunning performance from table-toppers Bonnyrigg Rose saw them maintain their unbeaten home record in the league and smash through the 100-goal barrier after a 5-0 win over Broughty Athletic last Saturday.

The emphatic victory saw the Rose stretch their lead at the top of the East Superleague to seven points with five games remaining after Bo’ness United, whom they play tonight (Wednesday), stunned nearest challengers Linlithgow Rose in a 2-1 win at Prestonfield.

Bonnyrigg were fresh from a 4-0 away win at Kennoway Star Hearts the week before and opened strongly with early chances coming their way through a Dean Brett free kick, and Wayne McIntosh and Neil Martynuik headers.

In between times Broughty’s McCartney had the ball in the Rose net but it was clearly offside.

However, the early Rose pressure paid off with the opening goal of the game in 15 minutes courtesy of a Martynuik penalty after Fed goalkeeper John Sinclair flattened Kyle Wilson leaving the referee little option but to point to the spot.

And just five minutes later it was 2-0 as Dean Brett turned in Lee Currie’s free kick in skipper Kerr Young’s 100th game for the club.

Kyle Wilson made it three inside 30 minutes with a stylish finish before Kieran McGachie made it four on the half-hour mark with a header after good work by Jon Stewart.

In 35 minutes a rare Broughty attack saw a shot from Winter hit the Rose crossbar and then cleared to safety. But with the Rose coasting they went 5-0 ahead just on half-time with a second goal of the afternoon for Wilson.

The Rose brought on Adam Nelson for the second half and later also put subs Keith Lough and Scott Gray on.

But it got worse for the Athletic in 55 minutes when Ryan Blair was first booked for a foul on McGachie then a second yellow for verbal dissent saw him sent off and the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Rose had further chances through McIntosh, Brett, Lough and Wilson, who was chasing his hat trick, but the score remained at 5-0 for another excellent Rose victory.