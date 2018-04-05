Bonnyrigg Rose 5-1 Newtongrange Star

Bonnyrigg Rose celebrated Easter in some style with a 5-1 thrashing of local rivals Newtongrange Star to move them three points clear at the top of the East Superleague.

Keiran McGachie netted his 50th goal for the club. Ewan Moyes, Dean Brett and substitutes Wayne McIntosh and Lewis Turner were also on the scoresheet as the Rose put five past the Star for the second time this season.

It moved Bonnyrigg onto 50 points, three ahead of second-placed Penicuik Athletic with three games in hand and it was another big step towards the Superleague title after their 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose last week.

McGachie might have scored in the opening minute of this derby clash but it was Star keeper Keiron Renton who blocked the shot with his legs as the Rose signalled their intentions from the outset.

Star replied to that in the fifth minute but Darren Smith’s shot went wide of the target. However, Bonnyrigg opened the scoring six minutes later. Lee Currie’s delivery was only half cleared by the Star defence and Moyes nipped in to head the ball into the net.

Home keeper Mike Andrews saw little action but at the other end on 29 minutes referee Ryan Lee awarded Bonnyrigg a penalty for a Sean Melvin tackle on Dean Brett but Jon Brown sent the resultant spot kick well over the target.

To their credit the Star drew level in 37 minutes when initially a Smith shot was blocked only for the ball to fall kindly for Ryan Porteous to sweep home the Star equaliser.

Bonnyrigg’s response was almost instant and they restored their lead when McGachie headed home Brett’s cross to put the Rose ahead at the interval.

The second half saw three Rose goals as they finally ran out comfortable winners. It was just 10 minutes into the second half when they scored the third through Brett, who profited from another Currie set piece.

Renton made two excellent saves before the bar came to his rescue but he could do little about the last two goals.

A Currie corner saw a solid header by substitute Wayne McIntosh sweep into the Star net and just two minutes later Scott Gray set up substitute Turner to net as Rose strolled to the finishing line.