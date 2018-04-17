Broxburn 1-6 Penicuik Athletic

Penicuik reached their highest ever Super League points total on Saturday as they hit the 50-point mark with their 15th league win of the season.

They did so by smashing six past a Broxburn side previously unbeaten at home in the league.

Manager Harvey shuffled his pack after the cup win at Tranent and in came Cordery, Young, Hamilton, McCrory-Irving and Sampson into the starting line-up.

The visitors took the lead after 24 minutes when Baptie’s cross into the six-yard box was met by Kateleza who slotted past Wallace.

On 35 minutes, the ball broke to MacDonald 25 yards out and he smashed home an unstoppable strike to double the visitors' lead.

The visitors were controlling the game with captain for the day Young and Hamilton snuffing out any danger from a normally free-scoring Broxburn attack.

Anderson and Murray had efforts for the home side before the Midlothian side extended their lead with their 200th Super League goal on the hour mark.

A Forbes strike from a corner was parried out by Wallace but only as far as Young who volleyed home from 16 yards out.

The home side gave themselves a comeback chance in the 68th minute as Miller scored past Cordery from close range.

With 72 minutes gone Cuikie were reduced to 10 men when Baptie saw red for a foul on Nimmo as he raced goalwards.

Despite this, Penicuik made it four in the 77th minute as Livingston FC loanee Sampson showed composure in the box to fire past Wallace.

Sampson forced the ball home to make it five and Broxburn’s misery was complete in the final minute as Jones rounded the keeper before firing into the empty net.

This Saturday Penicuik host Carnoustie.

Penicuik Athletic: Cordery, Forbes, Baptie, Young (c), Hamilton, Connolly, MacDonald, McCrory-Irving, Sampson, Katelaza, Ponton.

Subs: Jones, Sinclair and Allison.