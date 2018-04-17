Camelon 0-0 Bonnyrigg Rose

Top of the East Super League Bonnyrigg Rose failed to find the net on a rescheduled visit to Camelon’s Carmuirs Park on Saturday.

The match had previously been postponed due to the weather on March 10. There were challenging pitch conditions for both teams but Rose did have chances to break the deadlock.

However, on the day, both sides found goals elusive as Rose collected only a solitary league point when they deserved all three.

This was only Rose’s fourth 0-0 scoreline this season in 32 games played, with previous blank scorelines recorded in matches against Newtongrange, Broughty and Linlithgow.

An evenly contested first half saw some decent football on display despite the condtions as Rose’s closest effort saw a Keiran McGachie effort hit the Mariners’ crossbar.

Bonnyrigg were to produce a better game in the second half.

Only the finishing touch was missing with a potential goal-bound Jon Stewart shot blocked, a Kyle Wilson effort hit over the bar and a Scott Gray try well saved by the Camelon goalkeeper.

Tempers became frayed in the home dug out as manager Gordon Herd was sent off for dissent directed at the referee in a very competitive, sometimes rough game.

Camelon picked up five yellow cards in all compared to Bonnyrigg’s two.

Rose tried bringing on Keith Lough and Wayne McIntosh in search of the elusive goal, however it finished with both keeper’s keeping clean sheets.

In the end, Bonnyrigg’s poor finishing cost them full points as they continue to chase the Superleague title.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Moyes, Horne, Gray, Stewart, McGachie, Wilson, Currie. Subs: Martynuik, Turner, McIntosh, Lough, B.Young.