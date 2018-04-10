Carnoustie Panmure 0-2 Newtongrange Star

Newtongrange Star picked up three valuable points with a 2-0 victory away at Carnoustie Panmure.

Goals from Dale Richardson and a superb team goal finished off by Ryan Porteous meant the points came back down the road with the Midlothian outfit.

Star were once again without Mitchell, Swaney and O’Brien through injury but were able to welcome back O’Hara and Forster.

They got off to a dream start when they took the lead after only 13 seconds.

Richardson reacted quickest to fire home in the treacherous underfoot conditions after Hunter’s miskick had bounced off Roche in the box.

Hunter had an effort well saved after 10 minutes but Scott had an even better chance nine minutes later.

The midfielder capitalised on a short back pass, rounded the keeper but rather than using his left foot tried to cut back on his favoured right and fired just over.

The home side were struggling to make inroads to Renton’s goal. However, they were almost gifted a chance with a slack pass out of defence by O’Hara, which allowed Mair to run in on goal but Melvin did well to get back and snuff out the danger.

Dignan tried a spectacular overhead kick after 32 minutes but just failed to connect before Hunter brought out a good stop by the goalkeeper three minutes later.

The Gowfers should have made more of a slack pass by Lowson in midfield in a four on two counter but the move broke down after a careless pass forward.

The second half started in much the same vein with the home side confident in possession without troubling Renton.

Wilson, who was at his majestic best pulling all the strings in midfield, first created a chance for Hunter which Roche did well to block before he brought out a terrific double save from Robbie.

Star did double their advantage after 61 minutes with a magnificent team goal. It was started by the goalkeeper and finished brilliantly by Porteous, curling a shot into the corner to put the seal on an impressive display.