Commonwealth Games: Bowler Ronnie Duncan wins gold in men's triples

Midlothian bowler Ronnie Duncan helped Team Scotland put Australia to the sword in the final to claim the gold medal in the men’s triples lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games.



After securing their place in the final with a 20-8 win over Norfolk Island, Duncan, Darren Burnett and Derek Oliver beat the home nation on their own turf 19-14 in a gripping finale to record the country’s first ever gold in the event in spectacular style.

There was little to separate the two sides throughout the encounter but Team Scotland seized the initiative in the 17th end by taking the lead before bowling out to win in the 18th.

And in the men’s fours Duncan was part of the team that beat Brunei 25-9 in round 1 and Singapore 29-5 in round 2, with England to come in Section D. Their next match is in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

Dalkeith bowler Stacey McDougall has also been in action for Scotland. Comfortable victories over Norfolk Island and the Cook Islands ensured the women’s triples place in the knockout stages despite a 17-10 defeat to Malaysia in round 3.

In the women’s fours they were beaten 24-11 in the quarter-finals. Tomorrow morning (Thursday) they are in action as they go in hunt for a medal.

Meanwhile, beach volleyball star Robin Miedzybrodzki and partner Seain Cook bowed out from the competition after defeat to England in the quarter-finals. Team Scotland suffered a 21-14, 21-17 loss at the Coolangatta Beachfront. The sport was making its debut at the Games.

Robin said: “We’re pretty disappointed not to hang on to that second set and push it to a third. We’re very happy with our overall performance in the tournament and to finish fifth, but we would have liked to have got into the semi-final to push for a medal.

“It’s been an amazing journey with Seain and I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s put in to it and all the coaches and supporters back home.”

And 15-year-old artistic gymnast Ellie Russell from Newbattle High School in Dalkeith helped Team Scotland to finish fifth in the women’s team competition, equalling their best ever place.

She said afterwards: “It was really good. Just the atmosphere in the arena was fantastic, and everyone was really supportive cheering on every country.

“It was quite different to any event I’ve ever been in as it is a much bigger competition as the atmosphere was much better. Obviously, I was a little bit more nervous but in a good way. Even in this whole training period up to today, it didn’t really feel like I was actually here at the Games, but when you’re competing it is just amazing.”