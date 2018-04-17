Commonwealth Games: Ronnie Duncan is a double gold medallist

Midlothian bowlers Ronnie Duncan and Stacey McDougall produced fantastic displays to help Scotland win medals and record the country’s best ever performance at an overseas Commonwealth Games.

Bonnyrigg bowler Ronnie got the team off to a great start, winning gold in the men’s triples with team-mates Darren Burnett and Derek Oliver on day four.

Stacey McDougall (right) helps Scotland to silver in women's triples (picture: Rebecca Lee)

He then became a double gold medallist in the second week with Derek, Paul Foster and Alex “Tattie” Marshall in the men’s fours, beating Australia again 15-13 in a dramatic finale.

Tattie’s two medals at the Games made him the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete ever with five golds.

Dalkeith bowler Stacey, meanwhile, secured silver in the women’s triples alongside Kay Moran and Caroline Brown, beating Canada 19-7 in the semi-finals before losing out to the Aussies 21-12 in the final.

Loanhead’s Robin Miedzybrodzki reached the quarter-finals of the beach volleyball alongside partner Seain Cook before being beaten by England, while Newbattle High School fourth year pupil Ellie Russell (15) helped Team Scotland to finish fifth in the gymnastics, equalling their best ever place.

Scotland’s tally of 44 medals at the Gold Coast – nine gold, 13 silver and 22 bronze – is a new overseas record, eclipsing the 29 medals won at Melbourne in 2006 and only nine short of their best ever performance at Glasgow 2014.

Some would even argue that it was their best performance yet as 13 of the medals won four years ago were in judo, which wasn’t given a slot at the Games this time around.

Team Scotland’s athletes were given a heroes welcome as they touched down on home soil at lunchtime at Glasgow Airport, welcomed by all their families and friends.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Massive congratulations to everyone in @Team_Scotland as #GC2018 draws to a close.

“Forty-four medals represents Scotland’s most successful overseas Commonwealth Games ever – thanks to all the athletes and support staff for making us all so proud.”