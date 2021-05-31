Action from Penicuik Cricket Club's win over Linlithgow

The home side were put in to bat after Ollie Picken continued the PCC skipper's tradition of not winning the toss.

Hew Murray and Scott Charleson donned the pads and marched onto the still drying square. Unfortunately, the previous week's form wasn’t repeated by Charleson who returned to the benches after nicking one through to the wicket keeper.

Ricky Davidson was then victim of what Penicuik felt was a dubious lbw decision.

Murray then watched as his support dwindled until Cameron Crawford managed to play a few shots to provide a few more vital runs to support the opener.

Playing aggressive and confident shots against the very tight bowling, Murray ran out of luck as he was also sent to the benches with 32 runs to his name, out lbw after clubbing a ball onto his pads.

The last two wickets fell leaving Wilson not out with 5 and the team all out for 84 runs.

After a calm and simple pep talk from Picken, the team was fired up and determined to do him proud with the ball.

Cameron Crawford and Grant Davidson started off and what followed was 18 overs of what could be the steadiest bowling under pressure seen this season.

The first wicket fell off Crawford’s second over and the second came soon, Davidson taking key man Martin early.

Another stroke of luck saw Thomson edge a Davidson delivery to Murray and in the next over Crawford got a wayward ball nailed back at him for an easy caught and bowled to leave Linlithgow on 14 for 4.

The wickets continued to tumbled, Crawford snatching a third and Grant Davidson finishing with 5 for 13 off nine overs, ending with Heslop being caught by brother Ricky at midwicket.

With Linlithgow at 44 for 8 off 18 overs the two Ollies - Picken and Snodgrass took over the bowling.

Snodgrass had Dixon caught behind for 10 in his second over, but visiting skipper Grant Raven and Andrew Wallace put on a stand for the last wicket which had Penicuik sweating.

With Picken coming off with an ankle injury Duggie Liddle joined the attack and had Wallace brilliantly caught for 17 on the boundary by a brilliant diving effort from Ricky Davidson.

Raven remained unbeaten on 13 but the visitors were all out for 76.

The 1st XI travel to Musselburgh next week looking continue the scintillating form of early season which has given them a real shot at promotion.

Meanwhile Penicuik's 2nd XV went down by 165 runs to Bass Rock in a Division 6 encounter on Sunday.

Former Scotland captain George Salmond was in the North Berwick side's line-up and he and fellow opener Amis put on 190 for the opening wicket before Amis departed for 92.