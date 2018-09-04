Dalkeith Tennis Club to celebrate 130th anniversary with Open Day

Dalkeith Tennis Club will be hosting an Open Day this Saturday to celebrate its 130th anniversary.

The Club on Cemetery Road has evolved over the century and now boasts a thriving junior membership, successful adult teams and provides a social environment for old and young to get active outdoors, meet new people and make new friends from across Midlothian - from Bonnyrigg to Bilston, Lasswade to Lugton.

Dalkeith's younger members will be teaming up with some of their oldies to play on the day, demonstrating that tennis is truly a sport for all ages. One of their members, John Duncan, is in his 80’s and is still playing.

There will be fun for young and old, cake, coffees, games, try tennis for free, exhibition match - something for everyone.

Dalkeith Tennis Club prides itself on being an open and inclusive club at the heart of the community.