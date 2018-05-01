Darling wins girls' Open Championship

Bonnyrigg golfer Hannah Darling holed a closing 40-foot birdie putt to seal a dramatic win in the inaugural Girls Under 16 Open Championship at Fulford.

Ireland’s Beth Coulter had looked set for victory in York when she led by a stroke with the par-5 18th to play but finished with a triple bogey after going out of bounds.

Darling posted a two-under-par round of 72, only one of two players to post a score under-par on a breezy final day, giving her the clubhouse lead on four-under. In challenging conditions, the 14-year-old fired four birdies in the last ten holes.

The Broomieknowe player looked on as Coulter’s hopes ended after scoring a 78 to finish two strokes back on two-under and land Darling another championship win to add to the three domestic titles she claimed in 2017.

Hannah said: “I’m so happy. All the Scottish squad members are here, so I couldn’t be happier. I’ve had good performances in the last few weeks but to come here and win is so good.

“I dropped some early shots but it was great to fight back and almost make an eagle on the 11th. I was very happy with the 18th, hit a really good putt from over 40 foot for birdie.

“I felt for Beth at the last when she went out of bounds. It’s not nice to see a competitor do that, especially one you are quite close to on the leaderboard.

“The competition has been amazing. The R&A have done an amazing job as have Fulford Golf Club and the green staff to keep the course in such good condition. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”