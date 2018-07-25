East of Scotland League: A new era for Midlothian clubs

Six Midlothian clubs will begin a fresh chapter in their history as they start life in the new East of Scotland League set up this weekend.

Saturday will officially mark the return to competitive action for these teams having left the juniors ranks to join the senior pyramid at the end of last term.

The East of Scotland Qualifying Leagues sets the early season tempo for the former junior sides, while Whitehill Welfare begin their league campaign away to Edusport Academy at Lesser Hampden in the Lowland League.

The former junior teams are also involved in midweek with games next Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Arniston Rangers are at home to Blackburn United in Section A this Saturday, while in Section B it’s Easthouses Lily away to Ormiston.

Penicuik Athletic will host Sauchie at Penicuik Park and Cuikie have another home tie next Wednesday evening in Section C against Fifers Crossgates Primrose.

Dalkeith Thistle make their East of Scotland debut on Saturday, hosting Heriot Watt University in Section D before the Jags entertain Coldstream next Tuesday evening.

Newtongrange Star begin away to Craigroyston in Qualifying League Section G on Saturday then next Tuesday Star’s first home game of the new season sees them host Dundonald Bluebell.

Bonnyrigg Rose are away to Stirling University in Section F on Saturday before travelling to Hill of Beath next Tuesday evening.

Dalkeith Thistle completed their pre-season games with a 2-2 draw at Musselburgh Athletic’s Olivebank where ex-Burgh’s Paul Tansey was on the mark for Thistle last weekend.

Stewart Adams grabbed the second Thistle goal to lead 2-1 only for Burgh to equalise.

Newtongrange Star followed their 3-1 away win over Preston Athletic with goals from Dale O’Hara (2) and George Hunter in midweek, with a 5-2 victory over Selkirk last Saturday.

Penicuik Athletic were due to visit Tranent Juniors (who beat Whitehill 4-0 last Saturday ) in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Last Saturday Penicuik goalkeeper Thomas Cordery denied Hughes a spot kick winner as they drew a blank with Kilbirnie Ladeside.