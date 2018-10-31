East of Scotland League: Penicuik face Hawick, Bonnyrigg Rose away to Bo'ness United

Manager Johnny Harvey may have left Penicuik Athletic for Berwick Rangers, but Cuikie’s winning form seems no sign of ending after they maintained their 100 per cent record in Conference A last week against Easthouses Lily – their eighth league victory of the season.



There perhaps cannot be a better environment for a new manager to walk into given normally they are having to turn around a club’s ailing form. Shortly, fans are about to find out whom the position will be given to, with the deadline for applications passing on Wednesday.

This weekend Cuikie face Hawick Royal Albert who have come to the attention of the Scottish FA after their ill-tempered clash with Arniston Rangers on September 29.

If they show as much fight as they did in that game, then they may well have a chance of upsetting the odds, but Penicuik have steamrollered everything in their path and the juggernaut is unlikely to be stopped on Saturday at Penicuik Park.

Another team enjoying the winning feeling is Bonnyrigg Rose. Last season's East Superleague Junior champions have continued where they left off and are leading the way in Conference B.

Former Berwick assistant David Burrell’s appointment in the interim period has been a smooth transition since the departure of David White. Burrell has previously spent 13 seasons there as a player and an assistant manager, so knows the club intimately.

His return to the home dugout saw Bonnyrigg open up a two-point gap at the summit – with a game in hand – following their emphatic 6-0 win over Dunipace, as second-placed Dundonald Bluebell could only secure a 3-3 draw with Bo’ness United.

READ MORE

Penicuik Athletic 4-0 Easthouses Lily

Bonnyrigg Rose 6-0 Dunipace

Newtongrange Star 2-0 Peebles

Tynecastle 1-4 Dalkeith

The Rose will find out how good a point that is when they travel to Newtown Park on Saturday – their first of three consecutive trips away from home, with BSC Glasgow and Haddington to come.

Bo’ness remain undefeated this season in Conference B although they suffered a blow last week when it was confirmed they were eliminated from the Alex Jack Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their semi-final win over Haddington.

Meanwhile, Newtongrange Star are another team enjoying the switch from juniors to seniors with Nitten undefeated in their opening eight games in Conference A, winning six and drawing two.

A 2-0 win over Peebles Rovers last week saw them return to action with a victory after a two-week idle period, and saw them continue to ramp up the pressure on Penicuik and Hill of Beath above them.

This week they travel south to face Coldstream, who have taken seven points from their opening six games.

Amongst the clubs struggling are Arniston Rangers who slipped to third bottom after they were convincingly beaten 9-0 by Hill of Beath last week.

However, they will hope to bounce back this weekend at home to Musselburgh Athletic.

The Burgh’s blushes were spared with a late goal against basement boys Tweedmouth in a 1-0 win. Tweedmouth have lost all nine games and scored two goals in the process.

Dalkeith enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win over Tynecastle last weekend, moving them to fourth in Conference B and will look to continue that momentum with victory at home to Sauchie, who lost 2-0 away to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Easthouses Lily have been involved in some high-scoring thriller’s already this season but they would probably accept just three points against Peebles on Saturday.

Saturday’s fixtures: East of Scotland League Conference A: Arniston Rangers v Musselburgh Athletic (kick off 2pm), Penicuik Athletic v Hawick Royal Albert. (2.30pm) Peebles Rovers v Easthouses Lily (2pm), Coldstream v Newtongrange Star (2pm).

Conference B: Boness United v Bonnyrigg Rose. (2pm) Dalkeith Thistle v Sauchie (2.30pm)

