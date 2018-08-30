East of Scotland League Preview: Bonnyrigg Rose in Scottish Cup action, Newtongrange away at Tynecastle

Scottish Cup fever returns to Midlothian’s East Region champions Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday, as David White’s men play their second preliminary round tie against Shortlees AFC.



It’s a hugely attractive game at New Dundas Park, kick off 3pm, with the winners entering the first round proper draw. Bonnyrigg beat Hawick Royal Albert 5-0 to set up the showdown with the 2018 Scottish Amateur Cup winners, while Shortlees beat Tynecastle 2-0 at Peffermill.

Penicuik striker Nico Salazar scores a hat-trick against Coldstream (pic: Jim Dick)

Last week, Bonnyrigg scored three second-half goals against Burntisland Shipyard in their 4-1 win in the Conference B clash.

Kyle Wilson’s early header was cancelled out but Steven Thomson put Rose 2-1 ahead on 57 minutes. A fantastic Lee Currie free kick extended the Rose’s advantage. Neil Martynuik could afford to miss a penalty before Lewis Turner headed home the fourth in injury time.

Penicuik 4-2 Coldstream

Hawick 1-9 Newtongrange Star

Easthouses Lily 2-1 Oakley

Full draw for the Scottish Cup second preliminary round, kick offs 3pm:

Bonnyrigg Rose v Shortlees AFC, Preston Athletic v Linlithgow Rose, Auchinleck Talbot v Wigtown & Bladnoch, Girvan v Burntisland Shipyard, Newton Stewart v Coldstream, Beith v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Sean Jamieson nets a hat-trick (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Meanwhile, Dalkeith Thistle, Penicuik Athletic and Easthouses Lily are all playing in the second round of the Alex Jack Cup, while Arniston Rangers are at home to Oakley in Conference A in the East of Scotland League.

Newtongrange Star are away to Tynecastle at Meggetland in the second round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup after an emphatic 9-1 win over Leith in the previous round, while Tynecastle beat Easthouses 3-1 .

Star were on cloud nine again last week after they dismantled Hawick Royal Albert 9-1, while Penicuik were 4-2 victors over Coldstream, with Nico Salazar scoring a hat-trick. This weekend, they face Hill of Beath.

Dalkeith Thistle have a very attractive cup tie at King’s Park on Saturday when they host former Junior Premier League champions Musselburgh Athletic, kick off 2.30pm.

The Burgh won their first round tie 2-1 away to St Andrews United, while the Jags edged Leith Athletic by a solitary Paul Tansey goal to reach round two.

Last Saturday, Thistle entertained Dunipace in Conference B, running out 3-0 winners, while Musselburgh won 3-0 away to St Cuthbert Wanderers in the first round of the South Region Challenge Cup.

Easthouses Lily are away to Tranent in the second round after victories over Hawick RA and Oakley United in Conference A.

The Belters beat Sauchie 3-1 in Conference B last week and booked their meeting with Easthouses after defeating Craigroyston, following extra time. The Lily, meanwhile, beat Blackburn United 4-2.

Arniston Rangers couldn’t follow up successive victories over Peebles and Coldstream after going down 3-0 to Leith Athletic in Conference A. This weekend, they are up against Oakley Utd at Newbyres Park.

Saturday’s fixtures, kick off 2.30pm: Football Nation Qualifying Cup second round: Tynecastle v Newtongrange Star,

League Cup Preliminary Round, Blackburn United v Haddington Athletic

Alex Jack Cup. 1st Round: Edinburgh United v Inverkeithing, 2nd Round. Dalkeith Thistle v Musselburgh Athletic, Camelon v Sauchie, Crossgates v Boness United, Jeanfield Swifts v Broxburn Athletic, Peebles Rovers v Dunipace, Penicuik Athletic v Hill o’ Beath, Tranent v Easthouses Lily.

League Conference A: Arniston Rangers v Oakley United, Leith Athletic v Tweedmouth

League Conference B: Dundonald Bluebell v Eyemouth

League Conference C: St Andrews United v Craigroyston, Heriot Watt v Ormiston.