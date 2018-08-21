East of Scotland League Preview: Bonnyrigg travel to Fife, Penicuik host Coldstream

It’s the fifth Saturday of the new season this weekend, with a full East of Scotland League programme as well as SFA South Region Challenge Cup first round ties.



Bonnyrigg Rose followed up their stunning 8-1 thrashing of Tranent in their debut game in Conference B in midweek, with a 3-3 draw last Saturday against Dundonald Bluebell – despite leading 3-0.

Arniston have started the season with two wins out of two in Conference A

Next up for the Rose is a visit to Burntisland Shipyard before hosting their Scottish Cup second Preliminary Round tie (ko 3pm.) against Kilmarnock’s Scottish Amateur Cup holders Shortlees AFC on September 1.

Newtongrange Star started their own Conference A league programme with a midweek 1-1 draw with Oakley and a 3-0 reverse away to Dunipace.

However, they bounced back in style as Sean Jamieson struck four times in a 9-1 victory over eight-man Leith Athletic in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Hawick Royal Albert will hope they are not on the receiving end of hammering similar to that when they host the Star on Saturday.

Bonnyrigg Rose put five past Hawick RA (pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Penicuik Athletic began EOS league life with a 6-2 win away at Peebles Rovers before putting a handful past Haddington in a 5-1 home win in the Football Nation Cup. Musselburgh Athletic now stand in their way of reaching the third round.

It’s a first home match for Penicuik this Saturday against Coldsteam in Conference A, whom Arniston beat 3-0 in midweek.

The Lily stay at home this Saturday with a visit from Fifers Oakley United. Easthouses lost narrowly 3-2 away to Tynecastle in the cup last weekend.

Dalkeith Thistle lost their 4-2 away to Haddington in their East of Scotland league debut despite a Paul Tansey. It hasn’t got any easier for Thistle who were unceremoniously dumped out of the cup after a 6-0 defeat to Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

Penicuik fired five past Haddington last weekend (picture: Jim Dick)

This Saturday they will be hoping fortunes improve where they return to King’s Park to face Dunipace in Conference B. Dunipace beat Newtongrange 3-0 in the Alex Jack Cup first round played at Camelon. Arniston Rangers top the Conference A League this week following two successive 3-0 wins over midweek Coldstream and Peebles Rovers. Next up for Arne is an away visit to Leith at Peffermill.

Sat fixtures: Conference A: Dunbar v Peebles, Easthouses v Oakley, Hawick v Newtongrange, Hill o’ Beath v Tweedmouth, Penicuik v Coldstream, Leith v Arniston.

Conference B: Burntisland v Bonnyrigg, Crossgates v Boness, Dalkeith v Dunipace, Haddington v Dundonald, Sauchie v Tranent, Tynecastle v Eyemouth,

Conference C: Blackburn v Craigroyston, Broxburn v Ormiston, Edinburgh United v Camelon, Jeanfield v Preston, Linlithgow v Stirling University, Heriot Watt v Inverkeithing.

Following completion of the group stages the knockout stage draw has been made with Dalkeith Thistle entertaining Penicuik Athletic at King’s Park.

Full draw: EOS League Cup Knockout Stage: Preliminary Round: Blackburn v Haddington, Boness v Tynecastle, Crossgates v Dunipace, Easthouses Lily v Dunbar, Hill o’ Beath v Edinburgh United.

First Round: Bonnyrigg v Blackburn or Haddington, Crossgates or Dunipace v Camelon, Dalkeith v Penicuik, Easthouses or Dunbar v Broxburn, Lothian Thistle v Jeanfield, Musselburgh v Hill o’ Beath or Edinburgh United, Newtongrange v Boness or Tynecastle, Tranent v St Andrews United.

