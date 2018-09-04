East of Scotland League Preview: Derby day in Midlothian

The excitement is building for the three mouth-watering local derbies in Midlothian in the East of Scotland League on Saturday.



Arniston Rangers will be hosting Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star will be at home to Easthouses Lily and Bonnyrigg Rose entertain Dalkeith Thistle.

Kyle Wilson earns the plaudits after opening the scoring in Bonnyrigg's 3-0 win over Shortlees (picture: Susie Raeburn/Bonnyrigg Rose)

Arniston suffered their second defeat on the bounce last Saturday at home to Oakley United where they lost 2-0, which was on top of their 3-0 defeat to Leith Athletic the week before.

Cuikie, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season last week – a 3-1 defeat to Hill of Beath in the second round of the Alex Jack Cup.

Both Arniston and Penicuik will be keen to return to winning ways after seeing Dunbar leapfrog them to the top of the table in Conference A following a 6-0 win over Hawick Royal Albert.

Arniston will be away to Cumbernauld Colts next Friday kick off 7.45pm in the SFA South Region Challenge Cup.

Arran Ponton in possession of the ball for Penicuik against Hill of Beath (picture: Jim Dick)

Penicuik will be looking to make it their third consecutive win on the spin in the league after wins over Coldstream and Peebles, which would give them a boost before their second round tie in the South Region Challenge Cup against Nithsdale Wanderers on September 15.

Arniston Rangers have played four games with two wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Bonnyrigg Rose face Dalkeith Thistle at home in a Conference B League match as they look to keep pace with table-toppers Dundonald Bluebell.

Dundonald beat Eyemouth 6-0 last Saturday and have played a game more than the Rose.

Dalkeith, meanwhile, have had a mixed start losing to Haddington and beating Dunipace.

Thistle had a stunning 5-1 win over fancied Musselburgh Athletic last Saturday at King’s Park in the Alex Jack Cup second round, with goals from Daryl Devlin (2) Paul Tansey (2) and Blake Wales seeing off their East Lothian rivals in some style.

The draw for the Scottish Cup first round sees Bonnyrigg on a 364-mile round trip up north to visit Highland League’s Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park in Banff, 45 miles north of Aberdeen. Last Saturday, Deveronvale, 10th in the Highland League, won 2-0 away at Rothes.

Newtongrange Star and Easthouses Lily will clash at New Victoria Park in Conference A on Saturday. Easthouses have won their first two games and are a point behind leaders Dunbar.

Newtongrange will be in confident mood after beating Tynecastle 4-0 in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup second round.

Fixtures for Saturday, kick off 2.30pm.

East of Scotland League Conference A: Arniston Rangers v Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star v Easthouses Lily, Coldstream v Tweedmouth, Musselburgh Athletic v Dunbar United, Oakley United v Hill of Beath, Peebles Rovers v Hawick Royal Albert.

Conference B: Bonnyrigg Rose v Dalkeith Thistle, Bo’ness United v Dunipace, Crossgates Primrose v Sauchie, Dundonald Bluebell v Burntisland Shipyard, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Tynecastle, Tranent v Haddington Athletic.

Conference C: Broxburn Athletic v Blackburn United, Camelon v Linlithgow Rose, Craigroyston v Edinburgh United, Inverkeithing H.S. v St Andrews United, Ormiston v Preston Athletic, Stirling University (EOSFL) v Heriot Watt University