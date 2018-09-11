East of Scotland Preview: Midlothian sides in Cup action

Only Dalkeith Thistle and Whitehill Welfare are featured at home this weekend from Midlothian in a full programme of SFA South Region Challenge Cup second round fixtures.



It kicks off on Friday evening with Arniston Rangers away to Cumbernauld Colts at the all-seated Broadwood Stadium.

Bonnyrigg Rose celebrate goal in 6-0 win over Dalkeith Thistle (picture: SusieRaeburn/BonnyriggRose)

Arniston will be hoping to recover from their 7-0 thumping by Penicuik Athletic in Conference A last weekend, against the Scottish Lowland League side, kick off 7.45pm.

The following week the Midlothian travel to the Borders to face Peebles Rovers, whom they beat 3-0 at home earlier this season.

The thrashing of Arniston meant Penicuik climbed to the summit of Conference A as Wayne McIntosh fired in a hat-trick.

This weekend it’s Cup action for Cuikie when they visit Nithsdale Wanderers from the South of Scotland League in the South Region Challenge Cup second round tie before they take on Musselburgh Athletic in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup second round on September 22.

Penicuik striker Wayne McIntosh proves a handful for Arniston (picture: Jim Dick)

Both Newtongrange Star and Easthouses Lily will be making the trip to East Lothian this weekend when they visit Dunbar and Ormiston respectively.

The Star are in formidable form with back-to-back 9-1 victories over Leith Athletic and Hawick Royal Albert followed up with a 4-0 win over Tynecastle and 7-1 win over Easthouses last Saturday.

George Hunter netted a hat-trick and took the Star to the 40-goal mark already this season in the process.

The following week they are away to Oakley, whom they drew 1-1 with at New Victoria Park last month in the league.

The Lily’s heavy defeat was the first loss in the league this season following opening victories, after Ormiston they will host Dunbar United in a League Cup preliminary round tie with Broxburn lieing in wait for the victors.

READ MORE:

Arniston Rangers 0-7 Penicuik

Newtongrange 7-1 Easthouses Lily

Bonnyrigg Rose 6-0 Dalkeith Thistle

Spartans 0-1 Whitehill Welfare

Bonnyrigg Rose, meanwhile, are planning an overnight stay in Aberdeen next Friday evening ahead of their Scottish Cup first round tie against Highland League outfit Deveronvale.

Before that though, they face Blackburn United at New Murrayfield Park in the Challenge Cup.

Rose beat Dalkeith 6-0 last weekend, and it is Thistle who have a home tie against Lowland League opposition University of Stirling in the Challenge Cup as the Jags look to bounce back from their defeat to the Rose.

Whitehill Welfare will be hoping that the Challenge Cup proves a healthy distraction from a dismal start to the Lowland League campaign, with just one win in eight games and seven defeats. They host Gretna 2008 at Ferguson Park, Rosewell.

All Challenge Cup ties kick off at 3pm.

Friday, kick off 7.45 pm.

SFA South Region Challenge Cup. 2nd Round: Cumbernauld Colts v Arniston Rangers.

Saturday, kick off 3pm.

SFA South Region Challenge Cup 2nd Round.

Blackburn United v Bonnyrigg Rose.

Dalkeith Thistle v University of Stirling (SLFL)

Dunbar United v Newtongrange Star.

Ormiston v Easthouses Lily MW.

Nithsdale v Penicuik Athletic.

Whitehill Welfare v Gretna 2008.

