Arniston Rangers 0-0 Thornton Hibs

Arniston Rangers were held to a goalless draw in a frustrating clash against Thornton Hibs at Newbyres Park.

Hopes were high that Arniston might win their first home Premier League game after a decent run of form but they had to settle for their 11th league draw this season.

Thornton’s Ian Hepburn headed closely over the bar in the first minute following a Hibs’ corner before in the fifth minute a Liam McIntosh free kick was headed over the target by Arniston’s David Jeffrey.

That set the tone for the game as by the tenth minute Thornton were again on the attack with Arnie’s Ross Aitchison clearing away a threatening corner before home keeper Dale Cornet was next in action dealing with an attacking right wing cross.

A double booking in 35 minutes saw Hibs’ Hepburn booked for a foul and team mate Adam Drummond for dissent at the referee before the first half ended with an excellent save by Hibs’ keeper Scott Costello off a McIntosh shot.

It needed a goal to get either team going. In 54 minutes Arniston keeper Cornet produced a super save, tipping over Max Coleman’s shot and Cornet also got up well to seize the resultant corner kick.

Arniston had a number of potential goalscoring free kicks that could have produced better results but the Fifers defended them well enough.

Arniston substituted Andy Watson with Jack Gillan before Wright gave way for Dylan Weldon as they went for broke.

But it was the Fifers who came closest to a goal in 85 minutes when Drummond’s header hit the home bar before being scrambled clear before two minutes later Arniston’s best chance saw a McIntosh corner find David Jeffrey but his header went wide of the goals.

Arniston Rangers: Cornet, Aitchison, Deland, Callaghan, Woods, McTernan, Somerville, Jeffrey, Wright, Watson, McIntosh. Subs: Weldon, Dunn, Gillan, Fleming, Thomson.