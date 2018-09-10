Arniston Rangers 0-7 Penicuik Athletic: McIntosh puts Arne to the sword

Wayne McIntosh struck a hat-trick as Penicuik Athletic stormed to the East of Scotland Conference A League summit following a thumping 7-0 win over Arniston Rangers.

McIntosh completed a first-half hat-trick and skipper Callum Connolly also scored twice before the break as Cuikie blasted Arne away.

Sam Jones and Lumbert Kateleza added further goals in the second half to maintain their winning start to the league in style.

After a promising start, Arne have now lost their last three games and sit in eighth.

Penicuik attacked from the kick off and opened the scoring after just six minutes when Connolly drilled home a free kick from just outside the penalty area.

Two minutes later Penicuik doubled their lead when a well-worked corner kick saw McIntosh apply the finishing touch.

Connolly got his second on 21 minutes, with a superb, curling strike from the far corner of the penalty area into the top corner of the net. Connolly then came close to his hat-trick with a powerful effort that flashed inches wide of the target. It was 3-0 in the 33rd minute when a corner to Penicuik saw the ball break to McIntosh, who coolly slotted home.

One minute before half time, Ponton set up McIntosh to complete his hat-trick.

Penicuik’s attacks were coming in waves, and only desperate defending and missed chances kept the deficit to five. However, the home defence was breached again in the 78th minute when Jones won possession in the home half of the park; he dribbled past three defenders and rounded the keeper to stroke the ball into the empty net.

Further chances fell to McIntosh, Jones and Sproule but all were scorned. In a rare Arniston attack, G Robertson was inches away from getting a touch to a dangerous cross along the Penicuik six yard box.

Then in the 85th minute, substitute Kateleza latched on to a pass to drill the ball past McQueen for his first goal of the season. Three minutes later, a strong driving run and 30-yard strike by Sproule beat McQueen all ends up but crashed back off the junction of the crossbar and upright.