Arniston Rangers 1-1 Dunbar United

Arniston Rangers stopped the rot with a hard-fought point against Dunbar United in Conference A last weekend.

Rangers had lost their last five league games but Laurie Jones had the Midlothian outfit in front against United.

McLaren pulled Dunbar level early in the second half and neither side could find an elusive winner.

It leaves Arniston in ninth, with two wins from eight games, while Dunbar are in sixth, seven points clear of seventh-placed Coldstream.

United were searching for a fifth league win of the campaign but Arniston halted their recent run of defeats with a commendable fighting display, giving new bosses Conan McDiarmid and Martin Power something to try to build on.

As early as the second minute United’s Darren McCraw was clean through with only keeper Connar Easton to beat but his shot flew wide.

Arniston had two penalty appeals turned down early on by referee Ian Hart; firstly when United keeper John Johnstone clattered Dre Horsburgh in the fourth minute, before a heavy tackle on Brok Robertson in the box went unpunished ten minutes later.

Both pushed for an opener and Arniston landed the first blow on 28 minutes when they took the lead although there was a good bit of fortune surrounding the goal.

A shot from Ross Elliot seemed to take an awkward bounce and was chested out by keeper Johnstone but only as far as Laurie Jones who hit the rebound into the back of the Dunbar net.

Dunbar increased the pressure and equalised on 50 minutes when Arniston failed to clear their lines from a corner and McLaren was left in space to slot home.

Both sides looked to find a winner but in the end they would have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Arniston Rangers: Easton, Marshall, Morris, McDiarmid, Butler, McCallion, Horsburgh, Power, Jones, Elliot, B. Robertson. Subs: Joyce, G. Robertson, Sansom. Dyett, Pinto.