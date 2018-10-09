Arniston Rangers 1-5 Craigroyston

Arniston Rangers started life under new player-boss Conan McDiarmid with a 5-1 defeat to Craigroyston in the second round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Arnie were trailing by a goal to nil at the break before Craigroyston stamped their authority on the game, firing in another four goals in the second half to leave Arne with a tenth defeat in 13 matches this season.

Arniston made a bright start and created a few chances with Paul Moncur, Andrew Wilson and McDiarmid free kick all coming close. Craigroyston weathered the initial storm and gradually came more into the game.

Chances arrived at both ends of the park, but it was the visitors who were in the ascendancy after a stunning finish by Harry Girdwood on 33 minutes gave Craigroyston the lead.

That strike was the difference between the two teams at half-time, but a mistake from goalkeeper Darren McBay after the restart almost saw Craigroyston double their lead when he played the ball straight to Girdwood. McBay recovered though and made an excellent save to deny the striker.

However, Craigroyston weren’t to be denied for much longer as Nicky Campbell received a defence-splitting pass and showed great composure with a tidy finish to double his side’s lead.

Things got worse for Arniston when they conceded a third short of the hour mark after a solo effort from marksman Chris Tobin – it was Arne’s 50th goal they have conceded this season.

Against the odds Arniston pulled a goal back as Wilson found space before flicking the ball into the net to make it 3-1. They might have reduced the deficit even further had Wilson’s header been more accurate.

However, two further goals from Girdwood and Tobin in the final ten minutes extinguished any hope of the Midlothian outfit extending their stay in the competition.

Arniston: McBay, Marshall, Horsburgh, McDiarmid, Jones, Joyce, Dyet, Doig, Moncur, Elliott, Wilson. Subs: B.Robertson, G.Robertson, Cattlin, Pinto.