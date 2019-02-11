Arniston Rangers 2-0 Hawick Royal Albert

Arniston Rangers secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hawick Royal Albert to record their third win in a row in the East of Scotland League.

Second-half goals from Laurie Jones and substitute Andy Watson were to prove to be the difference between the two sides and continued Arniston’s fine run after victories over Tweedmouth Rangers and Leith Athletic in East of Scotland Conference A.

It was the first time Arniston had overcome the Borderers in three attempts after a 2-2 draw and 1-0 defeat to Hawick in an ill-tempered clash in September.

The Midlothian outfit have four league games remaining this season, starting with a trip to Dunbar this Saturday, before hosting Coldstream and then two further games against Oakley and Hill of Beath, They also face Stirling University in the second round of the King’s Cup.

The victory over Hawick will give them confidence and they made a bright start at a bitterly cold Newbyres Park last Saturday as Louis Norris shot narrowly wide after just three minutes.

Hawick did have the ball in the net on 14 minutes but Moses Njie was offside before the same man forced keeper Jamie Newman in to a fine save five minutes later. Hawick goalkeeper Craig Saunders ensured the scores stayed blank saving from McNally while Jamie Butler headed wide.

There were a few tasty tackles flying in as both sides battled hard but it was Arniston who got their noses in front five minutes after the break when the industrious Ramsey worked the ball into the penalty area and Jones was there to score from close range.

Arniston, boosted by the goal, searched for a second but Hawick looked threatening on the counter. Anderson forced Saunders in to a good save from a free kick, which the keeper parried. Jones then sent another header wide. Hawick though were far from out of it and Njie hit a venomous shot which was narrowly over the bar.

It was set up to be a nervy ending but the second goal arrived for Arniston with only eight minutes remaining, extinguishing any hope of a Hawick fight back.

Jones surged down the wing and crossed for substitute Watson who flashed a shot into the corner of Saunders’ net to seal victory for the Midlothian outfit.

Arniston: Newman, Liddle, Norris, Butler, Andrew Fleming, Joyce, Anderson, Ramsey, Jones, McNally, Dyett. Subs: Ronald Fleming, Raymond Fleming, Samson, Watson, Gay.