Arniston Rangers 2-2 Whitburn Juniors: Arniston still without a win

Arniston Rangers are still searching for their first win of the season after squandering a two-goal lead against Whitburn Juniors.

Greig Callaghan put the hosts in front with a header before a stunning strike from Andy Watson doubled their advantage.

However, an error from goalkeeper Dale Cornet gave Gary Brass an opportunity to score and Whitburn a foothold in the game.

They secured a share of the spoils from an unlikely position in this match when Andy Thomson struck with ten minutes remaining.

It leaves Arniston rooted to the bottom of the East Premier League with second-bottom Whitburn still five points ahead having played a game more.

The visitors arguably made the better start as Martin Russell shot wide before an Arniston counter-attack saw Keiron Somerville miss the target.

With the home crowd on edge they were celebrating the first goal scored at Newbyres Park in 2018 in 23 minutes as Callaghan powered in a header from Liam McIntosh’s corner.

It continued to be a closely fought contest but Arniston went 2-0 ahead in 36 minutes with a brilliant strike by Watson catching Burn keeper Jordan Allan out.

Arniston suffered a setback prior to the break when a Deland pass back to Cornet saw the keeper try to dribble out past Brass but Cornet lost possession and Brass tapped the ball into the empty Arniston net to reduce the deficit.

Arniston were under pressure now as Whitburn upped their game in search of an equaliser – which arrived with ten minutes left. The hosts brought on substitute Danny McFadden but only just in time to see Whitburn level with Thomson netting, punishing the home defence.

Both sides looked for a winner but the relegation battlers had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Arniston: Cornet, Atchison, Deland, Callaghan, Woods, Jeffrey, McIntosh, Somerville, Wright, Watson, Waugh. Subs. McFadden, Devlin, Dunn, Gillan, Miller.