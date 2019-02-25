Arniston Rangers 3-0 Coldstream: Arne do league double over Blues

Arniston Rangers bounced back from their heavy 5-2 defeat to Dunbar United to record a convincing 3-0 win over Coldstream last Saturday at Newbyres Park.

It was the second time Arne had won by this margin against the Streamers.

Coldstream were in confident mood after a fine performance last time out against Dunbar and started brightly and Phil Bright had the first chance of the contest, but his shot was too close to the Rangers keeper who saved easily.

That was about as good as it got in the first half for the visitors as Arniston began to dominate and force the Blues’ backline and midfield into mistakes.

Rangers took a deserved lead after 23 minutes as a long throw in from Gordon Ramsay into the box was not cleared and fell to Laurie Jones who made no mistake to fire high into the goal past Elliot Turnbull.

Moments later, Ramsay dished up another treat for the home fans as he sliced in from the right wing and hammered the ball into the bottom corner to give the home team a two-goal lead which they comfortably held at the interval.

Arniston extended their advantage after the break to extinguish any hope of a Coldstream comeback.

Ramsay raced clear of the visiting defence, side-stepped Max Fox and Michael Allan before creaming another left foot effort low into the net for 3-0.

To their credit, Coldstream didn’t give up but their luck was out. Keiran Lee struck the bar when well placed before Buster Briggs and Windram both went close but a consolation goal didn’t materialise.

It was Arniston’s third win in four league games and they are now level on points with Coldstream in eighth having played six games more.

Next up for Arniston in Conference A is Oakley on March 16.