Arniston Rangers 4-1 Stirling University: Arne through to third round of King Cup

Arniston Rangers won a truly dramatic King Cup second round tie at Newbyres Park last Saturday, beating University of Stirling reserves 4-1.

Andy Watson had opened the scoring for Arniston after just six minutes of play to go 1-0 ahead for the hosts.

However, they suffered a setback when just two minutes later Stirling Uni were awarded a penalty against home keeper Darren McBay, who was red carded for the offence. Club captain Jamie Butler take over in goals. However, the resultant penalty kick was netted to square the tie at 1-1 and to give 10-man Arniston a tough looking challenge.

However, Arniston were to restore their advantage when Andrew Fleming headed home from a corner to make it 2-1

The Midlothian outfit extended their lead when Laurie Jones netted from the penalty spot after a handball in the box to give Arniston a two-goal cushion heading into the break.

Arniston weathered early second-half pressure from Stirling but the hosts survived that pressure and added to their tally thanks to a goal from Stephen Anderson.

Arniston saw out the victory with very special thanks from the club to skipper Butler for going in goals for McBay and also to Richie McCaul, the 50-year-old who came on for the last 17 minutes for Arniston in what was his 32nd consecutive year playing junior and senior football.

The Gorebridge are not in action this weekend. They have only the two league games to play starting next Saturday away to Oakley United, then on 30 March hosting high fliers Hill of Beath to end their league season.

Arniston Rangers: McBay, Ronald Fleming, Norris, Butler, A .Fleming, Liddle, Anderson, McCallion, Jones, Watson, Dyett. Subs: Joyce, Raymond Fleming, Cranston, McCaul.