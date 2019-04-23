Begg: Penicuik’s hard work has only just begun

Penicuik co-manager Tony Begg says they have a massive fortnight ahead after clinching the Conference A crown in a 1-1 draw with Musselburgh.

The Cuikie fans and team were made to sweat in the sweltering conditions until Scott McCrory-Irving equalised to confirm them as champions.

Penicuik Athletic V Musselburgh Athletic Conference A 20/04/19 Penicuik celebrate winning East Of Scotland Conference A

But for Begg and co-manager Kevin Milne, the hard work has only just begun as they look to emerge victorious in the Championship play-offs against neighbours Bonnyrigg Rose and Broxburn.

After clinching the Conference crown, Begg said: “We’re absolutely delighted, it has been a long, hard season for the players.

“That 90 minutes put us through the wringer. To go 1-0 down, we’re thinking ‘it is not going to be our day,’ but we’ve pulled it out the bag. When that goal hit the net it was relief.

“All credit to them and what a fantastic support as well. That’s as much for them as it is for us.

“That’s the first part of the job done, but we’ve got a massive fortnight coming up now with play-offs and cup ties.”

Penicuik host Broxburn on Saturday before a short trip to New Dundas Park next Wednesday to play Bonnyrigg Rose. There are no two-legged affairs, it’s just a one-off cup tie and that’s exactly how co-manager Milne will be treating it.

He said: “I don’t think there are going to be any underdogs in any of the games.

“Bonnyrigg are probably going to be favourites with the size of the club that they are, but I think ourselves and Broxburn have to fancy our chances as well.

“We’ve played well against good teams, and again it’s one-off games, it’s two cup finals for all three teams. You have to go in with that mentality that it’s do or die.”