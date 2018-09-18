Blackburn Utd 1-5 Bonnyrigg Rose: Double delight for Swanson and Lough

Louis Swanson and Keith Lough both hit doubles as Bonnyrigg Rose ran out convincing 5-1 winners against Blackburn United in the South Region Challenge Cup.

Last season’s East Region Super League champions were in their stride almost instantly, breaking the deadlock after four minutes.

Brett collected the ball on the right before finding Swanson, who took a fine touch to steady himself before firing across young Adam Sinnet and into the bottom corner.

Blackburn had a chance before the visitors almost doubled their lead on 15 minutes when Lough’s header from a Nelson cross hit the bar.

They were not to be denied a second as, 60 seconds later, Lough took a Martynuik throw-in before turning and beating Sinnet with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Right on half-time, Swanson grabbed his second after McGachie set him up to blast high past Sinnet, to put Rose 3-0 up and well in control.

Bonnyrigg continued to create chances as Moyes, Turner and Swanson were all thwarted but it was United who gave themselves a lifeline.

A lightning piece of play down the left that involved McDowall and Bain saw the latter hit the byeline and drill in a low cross that was met by Hutton, who fired high into the roof of the net from six yards.

However, the three-goal Rose lead was restored five minutes later when a deep Brett cross saw Lough find room on the back post to loop a header over Sinnet that dropped in at the right hand post.

Before the end, the finishing touch to a fine afternoon for the visitors was added to when Brett, a continual thorn in the Blackburn side, found substitute Wilson, whose instant chest control bought him the time and space to hit a half-volley past an unsighted Sinnet to end the scoring.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Martynuik, K.Young, Moyes, Currie, Turner, Swanson, McGachie, Nelson, Lough. Subs: Hoskins, Stewart, Horne, Wilson, Herreros.